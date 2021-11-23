ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -796.48 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -333.98 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Energy shares lift Toronto index, Organigram jumps

Reuters 23 Nov 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, snapping its four-day losing streak as energy stocks rose on higher oil prices, while Organigram Holdings' upbeat earnings further bolstered sentiment.

At 09:34 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.69 points, or 0.15%, at 21,452.46.

The energy sector jumped 2.4% after a move by the United States and other consumer nations to release tens of millions of barrels of oil from reserves to try to cool the market fell short of expectations.

"Everyone's been worried for the last few days that Biden and Washington are going to release the SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserves) and now with that news out and oil in positive, it's interesting to see how everyone realizes it's not that big a deal," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Toronto stocks flat as miners offset banking gains

The benchmark equity index which scaled record highs early this month lost its steam last week, weighed down by weakness in commodity prices and the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe threatening to slow down the global economic recovery.

Further aiding sentiment was Organigram Holdings, which rose 10% and was the largest percentage gainer on the index after the pot producer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and forecast higher revenue for the subsequent quarter.

Financials, which account for about 30% of the Toronto market's value, extended gains for a second session, rising 0.3%, tracking US banks stocks as investors priced in an early policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2% as gold futures fell 0.9% to $1,790 an ounce..

Highlights

The TSX posted no new 52-week high and two new lows.

Across Canadian issues, there were six new 52-week highs and 42 new lows, with total volume of 28.64 million shares.

Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index S&P/TSX

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Energy shares lift Toronto index, Organigram jumps

KSE-100 suffers 1.74% fall, finishes below 45,000

Emerging markets vulnerable to a taper tantrum-style shock: SBP governor

Back-to-back gains for Pakistan's rupee against US dollar

US to release oil from reserves after OPEC+ rebuffs call for more crude

Taliban release media guidelines, ban shows with female actors

PML-N running propaganda against judiciary: Fawad

Turkey lira crashes as Erdogan warns of 'economic war'

Dubai keen to host 'fantastic' bilateral series between Pakistan and India

Taliban to purge 'people of bad character' from ranks

Chery SUVs to be launched this financial year, says Ghandhara Nissan

Read more stories