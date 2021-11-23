ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.59%)
BOP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
BYCO 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
FFL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
FNEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.65%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.75%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TELE 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -64.01 (-1.34%)
BR30 19,336 Decreased By ▼ -645.7 (-3.23%)
KSE100 45,745 Decreased By ▼ -744.41 (-1.6%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -323.78 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lawyers support Nawaz’s right to freedom of expression

Zulfiqar Ahmad 23 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The legal fraternity on Monday threw its support for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif, stating that his conviction does not restrict his fundamental rights, notably the right to freedom of expression.

Former president Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Kamran Murtaza said it is Sharif’s right to express, publish, disseminate, relay and broadcast his views and that the opinion of any individual, including a convict, proclaimed offender or an absconder does not deprive him of his fundamental rights.

“Is a convict, proclaimed offender or absconder deprived of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the constitution including the right to express”, he questioned.

Abdul Wali Khan Advocate said the constitution is above all laws, adding freedom of speech is an inalienable right of every citizen. “Freedom of speech is protected by the constitution,” he added.

Khan said if the government or Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) attempts to curtail freedom of speech of any individual, it will be illegal.

Referring to Article 19 of the Constitution, he said the government can only regulate the freedom of speech in matters relating to the security and integrity of the country.

This was supported by Samsam Ali, a Supreme Court lawyer, who also emphasized that freedom of speech is a constitutional right that cannot be curtailed.

Another lawyer Umer Gilani said the laws, governing what can and what cannot be aired by TV channels in Pakistan, is the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct, 2015 adding that none of the 24 articles of this code directly prohibit airing of statements by a convict or by a proclaimed offender.

Gilani further contended that Article 3(3) of the code prohibits the airing of statements by members of proscribed organisations, i.e. terrorist organizations, adding that no such prohibition can be found for other kind of convicts.

The incumbent president of SCBA Ahsan Bhoon, one of the participants at Asma Jehangir Conference in Lahore, said, “we respect the government’s point of view, but we also have our own point of view.”

However, Barrister Maleeka Bokhari, who is also parliamentary secretary for law and justice, stuck to her guns and said ‘it’s unfortunate and frankly undermining the memory of late Asma Jahangir, the judiciary and the legal system of Pakistan that a convicted criminal, absconder and a declared unfit to hold public office by apex court of the country was provided opportunity to address a human rights conference. “Politicizing human rights is unacceptable”, she maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court Nawaz Sharif PEMRA PMLN SCBA Kamran Murtaza Abdul Wali Khan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Lawyers support Nawaz’s right to freedom of expression

FBR to withdraw Rs330bn ST exemptions

Govt eyes further Rs2/unit hike in base power tariff

Real Estate Investment Trusts: Special purpose vehicles to get income tax exemption

Cabinet to meet today: Drug price hike on the cards

Powell tapped for second term as Fed chair

Cabinet to exempt urea import tender from PPRA Rules

SBP raises profit rate on saving accounts

Various items currently imported from Afghanistan: ECC decides to eliminate/reduce tariffs

Pakistan to send Rs5bn relief goods to Afghanistan

Inflation: SBP says it only issues forecasts

Read more stories