Global terrorism: Pakistan, Russia agree to broaden engagement

Recorder Report 23 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia on Monday agreed to further broaden their bilateral engagement on issues related to combating international terrorism and other challenges to security and the spread of terrorist mindset and ideologies as well as emergence of new forms of terrorism, which has posed a grave challenge for peace and security.

This understanding was reached during the 9th meeting of the “Russia-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Combatting International Terrorism and Other Challenges to Security” held in Moscow on Monday with the participation of representatives of competent authorities of the two States, according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Oleg V Syromolotov and Additional Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Nabeel Munir.

During the meeting, the both sides exchanged ideas and discussed a broad range of issues related to global fight against terrorism and extremism, including existing challenges as well as new and emerging threats to international and regional peace and security, it added.

“Russia and Pakistan acknowledged and appreciated each other’s efforts in countering international terrorism, underscored the need for greater collaboration between the two countries on addressing the challenges to security and renewed their commitment to counter the spread of terrorist propaganda in the information space, particularly on the Internet, and the phenomenon of foreign terrorist fighters,” said the statement.

It further stated that the two sides highlighted that the spread of terrorist mindset and ideologies and emergence of new forms of terrorism posed a grave challenge.

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue dialogue on countering financing of terrorism,” it added.

“As part of this strategic dialogue Russia and Pakistan conducted a thorough exchange of assessments of global and regional terrorist threats, particularly in Afghanistan, the Middle East and North Africa, and Central and South Asia,” the statement noted.

It added that two sides agreed to further broaden their bilateral engagement on issues related to combating international terrorism and other challenges to security and reaffirmed their willingness to work closely with each other on issues of common concern at key international platforms like the United Nations and regional bodies like the SCO.

The next meeting of the Working Group will be held in 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

