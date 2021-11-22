ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.59%)
BOP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
BYCO 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
FFL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
FNEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.65%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.75%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TELE 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -64.01 (-1.34%)
BR30 19,336 Decreased By ▼ -645.7 (-3.23%)
KSE100 45,745 Decreased By ▼ -744.41 (-1.6%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -323.78 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh call up uncapped duo for Pakistan Test

AFP Updated 22 Nov 2021

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Monday called up uncapped batsman Mahmudul Hasan and pace bowler Rejaur Rahman in their squad for the opening Test of a two-match series against Pakistan, starting on November 26 in Chittagong.

Under-19 World Cup winner Mahmudul, 21, was handed a spot in the Test squad on the back of a promising start to his first-class career which includes back-to-back hundreds in the the last two rounds of the National Cricket League, said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Minhajul said 22-year-old fast bowler Rejaur, who has represented the BCB High Performance and Emerging Teams, also got the call for his strong showing in first-class cricket, where he he has taken 33 wickets in 10 matches.

"It is still early days for him but Mahmudul has showed good temperament for the longer version. He is also an in-form batsman," Minhajul said in a BCB statement.

"With injury concerns to Taskin (Ahmed) and Shoriful (Islam), we needed to keep our pace bowling options open and Raja (Rejaur) got the nod," he added.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was also included in the squad but will have his fitness assessed following a hamstrong injury before being considered for the first Test, Minhajul said.

The second Test will start in Dhaka on December 4.

"We will obviously have to wait to see if Shakib makes it for the first Test but these players have been the most consistent performers for us in Tests and their presence can make a difference."

Pakistan shrug off late jitters to whitewash Bangladesh

Pakistan won the preceding three-match T20 series 3-0.

Squad: Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan (subject to fitness)

Cricket Pakistan Bangladesh Test match

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh call up uncapped duo for Pakistan Test

KSE-100 plummets 744 points as market sees further increase in interest rate

US blacklists financial facilitator for Afghan affiliate of Islamic State

Former CJP Saqib Nisar terms leaked audio clip 'fake'

Pakistan's rupee gains on account of IMF announcement

IHC decides to review new social media rules

Lahore's schools to remain closed three days a week due to air pollution

Court grants bail to owner, others in Mehran Town factory fire case

Crypto startup MoonPay valued at $3.4bn after latest funding round

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed assumes charge of Peshawar Corps

UN warns of 'colossal' collapse of Afghan banking system

Read more stories