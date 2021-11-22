ANL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.4%)
ASC 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
ASL 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.65%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.27%)
FCCL 18.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.75%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
FNEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
GGGL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.39%)
GGL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
JSCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
KAPCO 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.09%)
NETSOL 106.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-2.66%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.53%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
SNGP 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.73%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.48%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -52.39 (-1.1%)
BR30 19,376 Decreased By ▼ -606.26 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,843 Decreased By ▼ -646.3 (-1.39%)
KSE30 17,765 Decreased By ▼ -272.52 (-1.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise on policy easing expectations; Hong Kong shares down

  • The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4% to 8,937.91
Reuters 22 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Monday as analysts flagged chances of policy easing from the central bank's monetary policy report, while Hong Kong shares were weighed down by Meituan ahead of its earnings results.

The CSI300 index rose 0.5% to 4,915.79 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7% to 3,583.37.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.4% to 24,962.11. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4% to 8,937.91.

China stocks close up as new energy shares boost

** China's central bank on Friday said it would keep its prudent monetary policy "flexible and targeted" and strike a balance between economic growth and risk controls.

** Noumra said some changes in the wording of the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) third-quarter monetary policy implementation report represented an official change to the PBOC's policy stance and set the stage for more decisive monetary and credit easing.

** "We expect the chance for an RRR cut to rapidly rise in the next couple of months, but we still view the likelihood of a policy rate cut as quite small," Nomura said in a note.

** The PBOC said it saw risks in the property market generally under control.

** Real estate developers dropped 3.3%, retreating from the previous session's jump fuelled by policy easing bets.

** "We do not yet see a sharp shift in the ongoing property curbs," Nomura said.

** Semiconductors and new energy stocks surged 4.3% and 3.2%, respectively.

** In Hong Kong, food delivery giant Meituan slumped 3.4%, weighing on the Hang Seng Index. Meituan is expected to report its third-quarter earnings results this Friday.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 0.8%, while consumer staples and healthcare firms lost more than 1.8% each.

** China Resources Beer, ENN Energy, JD.COM and Netease rose on news that they would be added to the Hang Seng Index.

China stocks

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise on policy easing expectations; Hong Kong shares down

Former CJP Saqib Nisar terms leaked audio clip 'fake'

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Personal data protection law on the cards

‘Thorough surgery’ of economy required: economists

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

UN warns of 'colossal' collapse of Afghan banking system

More than 20 hurt, at least one reported killed, after vehicle plows through parade in Wisconsin

Deal with IMF not far away: ex-SBP chief

Oil off 7-week lows but under pressure as release of reserves eyed

Read more stories