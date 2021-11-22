ANL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.93%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.68%)
ASL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.44%)
BOP 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.42%)
FCCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.34%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.34%)
FFL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
FNEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
GGGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.33%)
GGL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.29%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 30.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.76%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.53%)
NETSOL 107.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.02%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.95%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.81%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TELE 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.71%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,766 Decreased By ▼ -16.2 (-0.34%)
BR30 19,416 Decreased By ▼ -565.71 (-2.83%)
KSE100 46,221 Decreased By ▼ -268.77 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,920 Decreased By ▼ -117.79 (-0.65%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
World

Australia to re-open borders to students, workers

AFP 22 Nov 2021

SYDNEY: Australia announced Monday it will re-open to foreign students and skilled workers from next month, easing some of the world's most stringent pandemic travel restrictions.

Twenty months after Australia slammed shut its borders, some visa holders -- as well as Japanese and South Korean citizens -- will be able to enter from December 1.

"Australia is re-opening to the world," said Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews as she announced the news, adding it was "yet another step forward for Australia".

The government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison lifted restrictions on Australians travelling overseas last month, sparking a flood of travel bookings for the southern hemisphere summer.

But Morrison -- who is hoping to be re-elected next year -- had pointedly refused to relax travel rules for most non-Australians.

Pro and anti-vaccination protesters take to Australia streets

That decision left an estimated 1.4 million skilled visa holders stuck in Australia, unable to return if they decided to leave.

Business groups had lobbied hard for vaccinated visa holders to be allowed to return, as they struggle to fill jobs and gird for the beginning of a third year of restrictions.

Among those most vocal in calling for rules to be further relaxed was the beleaguered university sector.

According to Universities Australia, an industry group, 130,000 international students remain outside the country.

"They want nothing more than to re-join their classmates in Australia," said the group's chief executive Catriona Jackson, who described the decision as "great news."

There had been fears that many Asian students would opt to study in person in the United States or Europe rather than pay for online courses based in Australia.

There is no word yet on when leisure travellers may be able to return to Australia, a blow to the equally hard-hit tourism sector, which has seen visitor numbers virtually evaporate since borders were closed in March 2020.

