ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Profiteers working hand in glove with Sindh govt: Farrukh

APP 22 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said the profiteers were fleecing public in Sindh with support of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government which failed to ensure good governance despite being into the power there for the last 13 years.

Reacting to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s speech, the minister in a statement, said the people of Sindh wanted to get rid of the PPP’s rule due to lawlessness, bad governance, inflation and corruption. He asked Bilawal to share details of the initiatives taken by the PPP led government during the last 13 years for socio-economic development of the provincial dwellers. Corruption was the hallmark of PPP’s 13-year rule in Sindh, he added.

The minister said almost all the public welfare related projects including clean drinking water, green line and cleansing of Nullahs were carried by the centre in Sindh. Highlighting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government initiatives for public, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had provided a major relief to the people by gradually reducing taxes on petroleum products.

He said it was the people who were paying the price of expensive agreements signed by the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for electricity and gas. Farrukh said relief on every unit of the electricity was being provided to the masses on its more use in winter season for performing daily chores.

He said the present government was providing all possible facilities for exploring more gas reservoirs and setting up new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals. National economy was on the verge of default when the PTI government came into power, he said, adding Prime Minister has been tackling the challenges since 2018.

Sindh govt Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Farrukh Habib PPP chairman profiteers Minister of State for Information

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Profiteers working hand in glove with Sindh govt: Farrukh

PM concerned at encroachment of state land

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Deal with IMF not far away: ex-SBP chief

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Personal data protection law on the cards

‘Thorough surgery’ of economy required: economists

Asma Jahangir Conference: Fawad criticises speech of ‘fugitive’ Nawaz

Tractors’ parts from Turkey and China: Minimum customs’ values on import revised

El Salvador plans first ‘Bitcoin City’, backed by bitcoin bonds

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

Read more stories