20 MoUs signed at ‘Punjab International Business Conference’

LAHORE: Punjab is rapidly becoming the destination of choice for investments with a total potential investment of Rs 45 billionn in the pipeline across various sectors from around the globe, said the provincial minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Department Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal while witnessing signing of around 20 MoU’s during the Punjab International Business Conference Organized in Dubai International Financial City.

According to the press statement issued by Punjab Board of Investment and Trade the Punjab International Business Conference was organized by PBIT as part of their Punjab Ease Going Global initiative and promotion of Punjab at the Pakistan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai.

The conference hosted by the Minister of Industries, Commerce, Investment, and Skill Development Department of Punjab, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal on behalf of the Honorable Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Muhammad Usman Buzdar.

Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht, Provincial Minister for Higher Education & IT Raja Yasir Humayun, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, His Excellency Afzaal Mahmood, SACM on PHA and Tourism Asif Mehmood and CEO PBIT Dr. Erfa Iqbal were also present at the Conference, along with a number of local dignitaries, members of the local and international business community, Pakistani Diaspora, and investors from the U.A.E.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the province has not only witnessed new international brands investing into Punjab but also the existing local and global players have expressed satisfaction and enthusiasm by expanding their presence and operations. He introduced two new initiatives being undertaken by the Government of Punjab, in an effort to promote and facilitate investments and the growth of start-ups in the province.

The first initiative is the Investment Portal, an online resource centre that is being launched to aid investors and business community in Pakistan and abroad. This is being launched in parallel with the start-up moot and project exhibitions being displayed at the Pakistan Pavilion, to ensure the timely facilitation of actual or potential investors.

The second initiative is the U.A.E Help Desk, an office space being set up in the United Arab Emirates, by the Government of Punjab that aims to attract investment to Punjab from the U.A.E business community.

Finance Minister Punjab Hashim Jawan Bakht further highlighted the importance of Punjab as Asia’s next business hub. He said that this conference provided a very promising glimpse into the economic future of the province, consequently attracting a large amount of interest from the esteemed audience.

His Excellency Afzaal Mahmood said that the investors’ confidence in the growth story of Punjab even amidst the Covid-19 crisis is a testimony to the government’s strong infrastructural and policy framework”.

The Conference focused on Punjab’s economic prowess and the numerous investment opportunities it presents to the world. Dr. Erfa Iqbal CEO of the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade presented a comprehensive case of highlighting the potential for businesses and investments in Punjab, emphasizing the fact that the province was on its way to become the next investment destination of choice for investors all over the globe.

PBIT continues to impress and inspire at the Expo 2020 Dubai, fulfilling their goal of securing Punjab’s future as the land of investment and opportunity. Punjab Ease at the Pakistan Pavilion is currently showcasing the history, multiculturalism, hospitality, contemporary entertainment, and emerging modernity of the province via a series of concerts, seminars, business conferences, and webinars by various departments of the Government of Punjab.

Punjab Ease is highlighting the province of Punjab as the “next” investment and business destination in a new light. These efforts are aimed at generating a consistent stream of foreign spending in Pakistan that will directly benefit local businesses in the hotel and hospitality, estate development, and tourism.

