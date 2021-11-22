ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SSUET inks MoU with WANZ

Recorder Report 22 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WANZ International Technology (WINT) to set forth the understandings and intentions towards providing maximum facilitation to young entrepreneurs/graduates in business growth of their ventures through participating in foreign exhibitions.

Registrar Cdre (r) Syed Sarfraz Ali and Director ORIC, Dr Rabia Noor Enam on behalf of Sir Syed University, while Chief Executive Officer, Syed Aminullah Hussaini signed the MoU for WANZ International Technology.

Ameen Yousuf, President WANZ, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir, Dean Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Dr. Rehan Shams, Director Students’ Affairs, and others attended the signing ceremony.

SSUET offers Degree Programs to impart quality education in computer science and information technology. Degree programs focus on research development in specially designed IT research projects in computers, hardware & software engineering, IT, telecommunications, software technologies, high tech data analysis techniques and modern trends in CS/IT.

WANZ Int’l Technology (Pvt) ltd is part of Wanz Group of Companies that works for Event Management, Trade Shows, Fashions Shows, Products specific Expos together with composing of Delegations and B2B, Conferences/ Seminars, etc.

WANZ International Technology (Pvt) Ltd is organizing “WANZ Information Technology Trade Show” at Hall A of Santa Clara Convention Centre in Silicon Valley San Francisco, USA, It support and facilitate participation of IT Graduates from SSUET in the exhibition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Sarfraz Ali SSUET SSUET inks MoU with WANZ Dr Rabia Noor Enam

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

SSUET inks MoU with WANZ

PM concerned at encroachment of state land

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Deal with IMF not far away: ex-SBP chief

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Personal data protection law on the cards

‘Thorough surgery’ of economy required: economists

Asma Jahangir Conference: Fawad criticises speech of ‘fugitive’ Nawaz

Tractors’ parts from Turkey and China: Minimum customs’ values on import revised

El Salvador plans first ‘Bitcoin City’, backed by bitcoin bonds

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

Read more stories