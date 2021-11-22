Gas load- shedding, low pressure hit people hard

KARACHI: Hours-long gas load shedding hit consumers in several parts of Karachi on Sunday. The low gas pressure was also observed in many parts of the city as authorities concerned have turned deaf ears to these issues.

The affected areas by gas load shedding were Baldia Town, New Karachi, FB Area, where people faced torments while cooking meal for boys and officer goers. The low gas pressure was witnessed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Drigh Road areas, Pahlwan Goth, Safoora Goth and other areas, said affectees.

The shutdown of gas to domestic consumers for hours has become a routine matter in Lyari, Keamari, Korangi, Liaquatabad and other city areas. Residents of Lyari, Saddar, Kharadar, Keamari, Manzoor Colony, and several other areas complaining that the gas pressure was extremely low or even no gas supply. The people have no other option but to use gas cylinders which are adding to their household expenses.