ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Tadawul sets price range for up to $1bn IPO

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

DUBAI: Saudi Tadawul Group, the kingdom’s stock exchange operator, has set an indicative price range for its initial public offering which shows it could raise up to 3.78 billion riyals ($1.01 billion) in the deal.

Saudi Tadawul plans to sell 36 million shares in the price range of 95 riyals to 105 riyals a share, it said in a stock exchange filing. Saudi Tadawul’s listing plan comes after a boom in IPO activity in the kingdom following the listing of Saudi Aramco in 2019, which raised $29.4 billion in the world’s biggest flotation.

Prominent IPOs this year have been ACWA Power International $1.2 billion flotation and Saudi Telecom Co’s IPO of its unit, Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co, which raised about $966 million. Saudi Tadawul said the final price for its offering will be determined after the completion of the book-building process, which begins on Sunday and ends on November 26.

The market capitalisation of companies listed on Tadawul is around $2.7 trillion, making the bourse the Arab world’s largest stock exchange. Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange has converted itself into a holding company and will be renamed Saudi Tadawul Group ahead of the listing this year, Group Chief Executive Khalid al-Hussan said previously.

The group has four subsidiaries - its bourse Saudi Exchange, securities clearing and depository businesses and technology services. SNB Capital Co, JPMorgan Saudi Arabia and Citigroup Saudi Arabia are acting as financial Advisors, joint global coordiantors, underwriters and bookrunners.

