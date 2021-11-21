ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shaheen Afridi fined for throwing ball at Bangladesh's Afif

AFP Updated 21 Nov 2021

DHAKA: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was fined 15 percent of his match fee on Sunday for throwing a ball at Afif Hossain of Bangladesh during a T20 encounter in Dhaka.

The incident occurred during the third over of Bangladesh's innings, when Afridi fielded the ball on his follow through and threw it at Afif, hitting him on the foot.

The batsman was within the popping crease and not intending to take a run.

The International Cricket Council said Afridi had breached a rule against throwing objects in an inappropriate or dangerous manner.

"Afridi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction," the statement said. "There was no need for a formal hearing."

Local media published photos of Afridi shaking hands with Afif after the match.

Pakistan lead the three-match series 2-0 after winning the first two Dhaka encounters by four and eight wickets.

Fakhar leads Pakistan to series win over Bangladesh

The third match of the series will be held on Monday at the same ground.

Bangladesh have listed pace bowler Kamrul Islam Rabbi and opening batsman Parvez Hossain as injury covers for Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

T20I Bangladesh Shaheen Afridi Afif Hossain

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Shaheen Afridi fined for throwing ball at Bangladesh's Afif

Three coal miners gunned down in Balochistan's Harnai area

Dengue fever claims six lives in Punjab

Provision of 5G can greatly benefit Pakistan's healthcare, education sectors: experts

Saudi market tumbles in early trade after drone attacks

Iran's Mahan Air says hit by cyber attack

Saudi girls 'dream' big with launch of soccer league

El Salvador plans first 'Bitcoin City', backed by bitcoin bonds

Domestic sector: Gas supply plan finalised

FBR urged to allow conventional modes of payments for one year

Read more stories