ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,655
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,559
31924hr
0.81% positivity
Sindh
473,918
Punjab
442,353
Balochistan
33,432
Islamabad
107,447
KPK
179,473
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Date of birth of govt employee: SC gives verdict in response to Balochistan govt plea

Terence J Sigamony 21 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court said the date of birth of a government employee once entered in the service record will not be altered and if any alteration is to be sought, the same has to be done within two years of joining the service.

A two judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, ruled this on the appeal of Balochistan government against the Service Tribunal’s decision.

The judgment authored by CJP Gulzar stated: “The apex court [in many judgments] has elaborately dealt with the question of alteration of date of birth of government employee and came to the conclusion that the date of birth once written in the service record at the time of entering into service cannot be altered or changed in any case, it cannot be done after two years.”

Mohibullah (respondent) was employed as an assistant sub-inspector in Balochistan Police and elevated to the rank of DSP.

At the time of his entering into government service, he himself filled in a form of character and service roll dated 24-01-1980. In the column of date of birth of the form he mentioned his date of birth as 20-01-1960.

The Central Police Office (CPO), Quetta on 30-09-2019 issued a letter to the respondent communicating to him about his retirement date on attaining the age of superannuation.

The letter sad that his date of birth is 20-01-1960; therefore, he will be retiring from service on 19-01-2020.

However, the respondent replied to the CPO in November 2019 that his birth as per his CNIC is of 1961. The department did not accept his letter. The respondent; therefore, filed a Service Appeal in Balochistan Service Tribunal, Quetta claiming that his date of birth is 20-12-1961. The Tribunal had allowed his appeal on the ground that his service book, which was the primary document showing the date of birth of the respondent, was not produced before the Tribunal.

The Balochistan government contended before the apex court that Rule 11 of Balochistan Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 2009 does not allow changing of date of birth by an employee after two years of his entering into government service.

The judgment stated that the respondent for the first time came up with a plea that his date of birth is of 1961 in reply to the CPO’s letter. The court noted that in his letter the respondent did not give any exact date of his birth but stated that so is mentioned in this CNIC.

The Court stated that Rule 11 of Balochistan Civil Servants Rules, 2009 is very unequivocal term provided that the date of birth once entered in the service record will not be altered and if any alteration is to be sought; the same has to be done with a period of two years of joining the service and not thereafter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SC Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed Balochistan government government employee

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Date of birth of govt employee: SC gives verdict in response to Balochistan govt plea

PM says Chinese businesses to take priority

Jul-Oct ICT exports surge 39.26pc to $830m YoY

FBR urged to allow conventional modes of payments for one year

Saif Jonejo made EPZA chairman

Domestic sector: Gas supply plan finalised

PM to launch ‘Ehsaas Ration Programme’ soon: Gill

Lt-Gen Anjum assumes charge as DG ISI

Pakistan Citizen’s Portal: There must be no forgery, interpolation, PM tells officials

Fawad directs EAD, FIA to probe allegations against FAFEN

Read more stories