Nestlé steps up efforts under ‘Clean Gilgit and Hunza Project’

ISLAMABAD: In line with its global vision for a waste-free future, Nestlé Pakistan recently stepped-up efforts under the Clean Gilgit and Hunza Project by installing benches and waste bins made from 100% recycled plastic waste, in Hunza.

Clean Gilgit & Hunza Project is an initiative on waste management, in partnership with Nestlé Pakistan, Gilgit Baltistan Waste Management Company (GBWMC) and KADO. It focuses on waste management and recycling system for Gilgit and Hunza by encouraging waste management of 200,000Kg of plastics in 2021, eventually leading up to 1000 tons by 2025 to make the area waste-free and promote sustainable tourism in the region.

Sharing his views, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Secretary Home, Govt of Gilgit-Baltistan said, “The way Nestlé is playing a responsible role, we encourage corporate and private sector entities to come forward so that we can facilitate them on such projects.”

Talking on the occasion, Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Nestlé Pakistan said, “We are accelerating our actions to reduce the environmental impact of various kinds of packaging waste. Our vision is that none of our packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfill or in oceans, lakes and rivers. We are delighted that these benches and waste bins, made from 100% recycled plastic waste, complete the cycle of waste minimization and are a step towards promotion of circular economy.”

The waste bins and benches have been placed at popular tourist locations in Hunza, to encourage waste management.