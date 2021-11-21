Bukhara Food Festival inaugurated

RAWALPINDI: The Bukhara Food Festival was inaugurated on 19th November, 2021, by the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali, along with Rashid Banday, General Manager Pearl Continental Hotel Rawalpindi.

The food festival has live traditional Pakistani food stations, serving delicious local delicacies, soups, salads, lassi and desserts. The good weather and perfect ambience makes for an ideal weekend plan for families to indulge in eating great food, while enjoying live music by Violinist Ustad Raees Ahmed Khan. Along with this, there are lots of kids’ activities including face painting, jumping castle, and more.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021