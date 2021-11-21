ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,655
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,559
31924hr
0.81% positivity
Sindh
473,918
Punjab
442,353
Balochistan
33,432
Islamabad
107,447
KPK
179,473
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Libya’s parliament speaker enters presidential race

AFP 21 Nov 2021

TRIPOLI: Libya’s parliament speaker Aguila Saleh registered Saturday to run in next month’s presidential election, joining a military strongman and the son of Moamer Kadhafi in the contest. Libya’s first ever direct presidential poll, due on December 24, comes as the United Nations seeks to end a decade of violence in the oil-rich nation since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled the dictator Kadhafi in 2011.

Saleh is the 24th candidate to sign up at the offices of the electoral commission, the HNEC, with the 77-year-old registering his details in the eastern port of Benghazi.

“I came to the HNEC office in Benghazi to submit the documents necessary for my candidacy,” said Saleh, appealing to Libyans to take part in the vote, in a speech broadcast by the Libya Tantakheb station.

Saleh is considered to be close to eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar, who registered his name in the race on Tuesday.

That move came just days after Seif al-Islam Kadhafi declared his own candidacy, a decade after his father’s death in a NATO-backed uprising.

Pro-Haftar forces remain in control of much of eastern and southern Libya, and some analysts have voiced scepticism over the chances of a free and fair vote.

Nearly three million Libyans — out of total population of some seven million people — have so far registered to vote.

But the runup to the vote has been marred by bitter divisions over the legal and constitutional framework, and many in western Libya have rejected any run by Haftar, who led a devastating but ultimately unsuccessful campaign to seize the capital before he was pushed back in 2020.

In September, Saleh ratified a contentious electoral law criticised for bypassing due process and favouring a bid by Haftar.

On Friday, hundreds of Libyans protested in the capital Tripoli and in the city of Misrata over the law.

Demonstrators stamped on posters of Haftar and Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity.

Both presidential and legislative polls had been slated for December 24, but in early October parliament split the dates of the vote by postponing legislative elections until January, a move criticised by some.

The path to the ballot box has been lined with disputes over the constitutional basis for the polls and the powers to be given to whoever wins.

Moamer Kadhafi Libya’s parliament Aguila Saleh military strongman

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Libya’s parliament speaker enters presidential race

PM says Chinese businesses to take priority

Jul-Oct ICT exports surge 39.26pc to $830m YoY

FBR urged to allow conventional modes of payments for one year

Saif Jonejo made EPZA chairman

Domestic sector: Gas supply plan finalised

PM to launch ‘Ehsaas Ration Programme’ soon: Gill

Lt-Gen Anjum assumes charge as DG ISI

Pakistan Citizen’s Portal: There must be no forgery, interpolation, PM tells officials

Date of birth of govt employee: SC gives verdict in response to Balochistan govt plea

FAFEN rejects ‘baseless’ allegations by expelled member

Read more stories