‘Political’ administrators: SHC hears MQM’s plea against appointments

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday took up a petition filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) challenging the appointment of politicians as administrators of Karachi, and other cities of Sindh.

A division bench of the high court declined a request by the counsel for the petitioner to issue notices to the provincial authorities to file their response to the petition.

The court asked the counsel to explain what relief does the petitioner wants. “Do you want local bodies election to be held?” the judges questioned.

MQM MPA Khawaja Izharul demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) determine the functions and role of administrators who have been given unlimited powers in the absence of elected local governments. The hearing was adjourned until Dec 2.