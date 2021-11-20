KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Al-Ghazi Tractors Ltd 30.09.2021 - 2,214.738 38.21 - - Nine Month Tri-Pack Films Ltd - - - - - 05.12.2021 (*) to 11.12.2021 ===============================================================================================================

