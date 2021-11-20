Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
20 Nov 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (November 19, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07425 0.06538 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07825 0.07388 0.10663 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.09113 0.08950 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.12450 0.11900 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.15963 0.15600 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.22350 0.22788 0.26663 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.38975 0.38788 0.39913 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
