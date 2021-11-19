ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US House passes Biden's $1.75-trillion social spending bill, sending to Senate

Reuters Updated 19 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion bill to bolster the social safety net and fight climate change passed the US House of Representatives on Friday, sending it to the Senate where negotiations will continue.

The House passed the measure in a 220-213 vote, which was postponed after an overnight speech by the chamber's top Republican opposing the measure.

Its fate is unclear in the Senate, where centrist Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have raised concerns about its size and some of its programs. The bill has been scaled down substantially from Democrats' initial $3.5 trillion plan but still aims to invest millions to expand education, lower healthcare costs and tackle climate change.

The vote comes after Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke for a record-setting 8-1/2 hours starting late Thursday night in remarks cataloging a list of Republican grievances - some related to the bill and some not - while at times shouting over Democrats in the House who were openly dismissive.

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

In a dig at McCarthy, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her speech supporting the bill by saying "As a courtesy to my colleagues, I will be brief."

"Much has been said on this floor. But the facts are these: following the vision of President Biden, guided by the expertise and energy of our chairs, members and staff, we have a Build Back Better bill that is historic, transformative and larger than anything we have ever done before," Pelosi said. "If you are a parent, a senior, a child, a worker, if you are an American, this bill's for you, and it is better."

It also follows the Congressional Budget Office's estimate that the bill would raise federal budget deficits by $367 billion over 10 years, but that additional revenues from improved Internal Revenue Service tax collections could generate a net increase in revenues of $127 billion through 2031.

The White House estimates the IRS changes will generate $400 billion in additional revenue and says the bill overall will reduce deficits by $121 billion over a decade.

Several moderate Democrats said they needed the CBO's assessment before they would vote, and several of them said they accepted the White House's math.

The legislation follows the $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill that Biden signed into law this week - two key pillars of the Democratic president's domestic agenda - and a separate $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that passed in March.

US House of Representatives biden administration Climate Fund social spending bill

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US House passes Biden's $1.75-trillion social spending bill, sending to Senate

Monetary policy: SBP raises key interest rate by 150 basis points, takes it to 8.75%

Pakistan's rupee falls further, closes above 175 against US dollar

Monetary policy: Experts say rate hike higher than expected

Govt incentivising construction industry for low-income segment: PM

India to repeal agricultural reform laws after huge protests

SBP increases number of MPC meetings, releases schedule till June 2022

Pakistanis welcome Indian Sikhs for founder Guru Nanak's birthday

Hasan Ali player of the match as Pakistan overcome batting woes to beat Bangladesh

Global LNG: Prices rise on robust demand ahead of peak winter months

Read more stories