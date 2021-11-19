ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.24%)
ASC 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.84%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
FFBL 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FNEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.84%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
GGL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.2%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
KAPCO 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.65%)
MLCF 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.45%)
NETSOL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.39%)
PACE 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
POWER 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.96%)
WTL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
BR100 4,801 Increased By ▲ 46.97 (0.99%)
BR30 19,990 Decreased By ▼ -209.72 (-1.04%)
KSE100 46,535 Increased By ▲ 424.64 (0.92%)
KSE30 18,084 Increased By ▲ 188.53 (1.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France says it is still short of 150 post-Brexit fishing licences

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

PARIS: France is still short of about 150 post-Brexit fishing licences, Maritime Minister Annick Girardin said on Friday, holding out the prospect of financial compensation for affected fishermen as talks on the matter continue.

"We will continue to fight every day to get what should be ours and so that those 150 licences arrive," Girardin told France Inter radio.

France and Britain have been at loggerheads over the number of licences London allocated to French fishing boats after Britain left the European Union.

France says many are missing, while London says it is respecting the deal.

Brexit Maritime Minister Annick Girardin

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

France says it is still short of 150 post-Brexit fishing licences

Q1 LSMI output up 5.15pc YoY

Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: Senate body rejects most provisions

PM, noted economist discuss tax system

India to repeal agricultural reform laws after huge protests

Railway connectivity in Pakistan: ADB rates its tech assistance plan ‘less than relevant’

TRG Pakistan's share price plummets amid allegations on CEO

10-year GSP+ scheme: EU includes 5 new global conventions as eligibility criteria

Afiniti announces Zia Chishti has stepped down as chairman, CEO

'It's killing us': Delhi's smog-choked roads take their toll

Deemed duty audit: Petroleum Division gives refineries a clean chit

Read more stories