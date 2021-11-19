ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.24%)
ASC 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.84%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
FFBL 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FNEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.84%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
GGL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.2%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
KAPCO 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.65%)
MLCF 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.45%)
NETSOL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.39%)
PACE 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
POWER 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.96%)
WTL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
BR100 4,801 Increased By ▲ 46.97 (0.99%)
BR30 19,990 Decreased By ▼ -209.72 (-1.04%)
KSE100 46,535 Increased By ▲ 424.64 (0.92%)
KSE30 18,084 Increased By ▲ 188.53 (1.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Australia shares edge up on financials, healthcare boost

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

Australia shares inched higher on Friday, with financials and the healthcare sector lifting the benchmark, while resource-related stocks weakened as commodities slid on broadening fears of rate hikes and inflationary risks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.1% at 7,379.2 points, as of 1146 GMT. The benchmark, however, was headed towards a 0.8% weekly loss, its biggest since Oct. 29.

Investors await US President Joe Biden's final decision on his nominee to head the Federal Reserve, which could decide the timeline on tightening policy.

Banking stocks snapped a three-day losing streak to gain up to 0.7%, with the "Big Four" banks all trading in the black.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 1.1% after falling about 9.5% in the last two sessions.

Healthcare stocks added 0.7% in their third straight day of gains, with biotech major CSL Ltd climbing 0.6%.

Gold stocks, however, were the biggest laggards on the benchmark, losing 1.8% as bullion prices were hurt by bets for an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. The prospect of early interest rate hikes would increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

Heavyweight miners declined 0.7% amid weaker iron ore prices, with Australian Strategic Materials down 4.3% to be the top loser in the sub-index.

Tech stocks fell 0.8%, snapping a five-day streak of gains, even as two of three major indexes on Wall Street closed at record highs.

WiseTech Global Ltd and BNPL major Afterpay Ltd were leading losses in the sub-index, down 2.8% and 1.4%, respectively.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% to 12,800.3 points.

A Reuters poll found that the country's central bank will raise rates for the second meeting in a row on Wednesday and continue with its tightening spree next year.

In other markets, the S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.1%.

