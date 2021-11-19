LHC issues bailable arrest warrants of LESCO chief

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued bailable arrest warrants of LESCO Chief Chaudhry Muhammad Ameen for November 23 in a petition of a citizen Muhammad Shoaib. The petitioner had sought court directions to the concerned authorities for electricity and sui-gas connections.

The court had summoned the SNGPL officials and LESCO Chief but he failed to appear before the court and exposed himself for arrest warrants.

Earlier, General Manager SNGPL Imran Altaf along with other officials was present in the court. The court when asked about the LESCO Chief, a law officer told the court that no one appeared on behalf of LESCO.

