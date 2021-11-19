Victoria Market Over 50 shops, warehouses gutted

KARACHI: More than 50 shops and warehouses were gutted in a huge fire in Saddar’s Victoria Market, officials of the fire department said on Thursday. They said the cooling process that continued throughout the night has been completed.

The fire broke out on the top floor (fifth) of the Victoria Market, adjacent to the Zainab Market, on Abdullah Haroon Road at around 11:30 am. It was put out after hectic efforts lasting several hours. Officials said the floor mainly comprised of godowns housing winter clothes.