Nov 19, 2021
Pakistan

Right to vote: SACM felicitates overseas Pakistanis

Recorder Report 19 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Felicitating over nine million expatriates for getting the right to vote, SACM and spokesperson Punjab government Hasaan Khawar said that despite resistance of the opposition, the PTI government succeeded in giving the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis.

“EVM will play an important role for making the elections transparent; today, the PTI government has fulfilled its promise of electoral reforms, he added.

Hasaan Khawar also congratulated the Prime Minister and Speaker National Assembly on the success of joint session of the parliament and said the journey of electoral reforms has been started under the PTI leadership. He said the legislation made in joint session of parliament will ensure political stability in the country.

Moreover, while speaking at a function, Hasaan Khawar has said that the Universal Health Card scheme will be implemented in Punjab by the end of January 2022.

“The PTI health initiatives are above all political claims and slogans; as the incumbent government has ensured justice and equality with all bringing reforms in the 70-year-old health system,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Overseas Pakistanis Punjab government SACM Hasaan Khawar

