ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.65%)
FFBL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
FFL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
GGL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5%)
KAPCO 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
NETSOL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-5.68%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.31%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.11%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.72%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,754 Decreased By ▼ -22.28 (-0.47%)
BR30 20,199 Decreased By ▼ -335.68 (-1.63%)
KSE100 46,111 Decreased By ▼ -83.92 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,895 Decreased By ▼ -57.04 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Nov 18, 2021
World

Erdogan calls for 'continued dialogue' with Israel in phone call

AFP Updated 18 Nov 2021

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday spoke by phone with Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog, in a rare exchange between the two countries, urging continued dialogue in their mutual interest, according to the presidency.

The phone call came a few hours after an Israeli couple held in Turkey for a week on suspicion of espionage were released.

Erdogan told Herzog during the phone call that the continuation of contact and dialogue between Turkey and Israel was in their "mutual interest", according to the Turkish presidency.

Erdogan also said Turkish-Israeli relations were important for security and stability in the Middle East.

He told his Israeli counterpart: "Disagreements could be reduced to a minimum if both sides acted in mutual understanding in terms of bilateral and regional issues," said the presidency.

Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Turkey after years of tension

Ahead of this exchange, Mordi and Natali Oknin, who were detained last week for allegedly taking a photograph of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's home in Istanbul, was released.

An Istanbul court had charged them with "political and military espionage", Turkish media reports revealed.

The Oknins denied the charges, while Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid insisted the couple were not employees of any intelligence agency.

Erdogan, a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, has regularly accused Israel of "terrorism" against the Palestinians.

Relations between Turkey and Israel have been strained, especially since ambassadors were withdrawn in 2018 after the deaths of Palestinian protesters in Gaza.

Israel Tayyip Erdogan Isaac Herzog

