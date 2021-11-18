After stint with Pakistan, Mathew Hayden sends team a special message

Former Australia opener Mathew Hayden, who was associated with the Pakistan team as batting consultant during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, has penned a heartfelt note for the players.

Hayden, currently in Brisbane completing his quarantine period, tweeted an emotional message in Urdu for the Pakistan cricket team who are currently touring Bangladesh where they will play series of three T20Is and two Test matches.

"I am completing my isolation at the Quarantine Center in Brisbane but my heart is connected with all the players and support staff of the Pakistan cricket team in Dhaka," he tweeted. "All my best wishes are with the Pakistan cricket team. Pakistan Zindabad!"

Hayden was roped in as batting consultant by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, after Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis stepped down as coaches of the national team.

His performance aided the likes of Saqlain Mushtaq, interim head coach, and Vernon Philander, who is still with the team as bowling consultant. Pakistan impressed followers with their consistent and disciplined show in the T20 World Cup, winning all their group matches before going down to Australia in the semi-final after a close encounter.