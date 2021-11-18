ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stock market recoils

Recorder Report 18 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday witnessed a bearish trend as investors remained cautious and opted to book profit on available margins.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 348.49 points or 0.75 percent to close at 46,194.42 points. Trading activity also remained low as daily volumes on the ready counter decreased to 238.493 million shares as compared to 243.193 million shares traded Tuesday.

BRIndex100 lost 64.19 points or 1.33 percent to close at 4,774.61 points with total daily trading volumes of 171.718 million shares.

BRIndex30 plunged by 659.72 points or 3.11 percent to close at 20,530.86 points with total daily turnover of 106.366 million shares.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of equities worth $5.517 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 51 billion to Rs 7.873 trillion. Out of total 343 active scrips, 241 closed in negative and only 83 in positive while the value of 19 stocks remained unchanged.

Service Fabrics was volume leader with 18.935 million shares however lost Rs 0.12 to close at Rs 11.94 followed by TRG Pak that declined by Rs 9.78 to close at Rs 120.67 with 15.965 million shares. Sapphire Fiber and Systems Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 44.50 and Rs 20.71 respectively to close at Rs 840.00 and Rs 818.09 while Gatron Industries and Murree Brewery were the top losers declining by Rs 39.73 and Rs 35.40 respectively to close at Rs 490.07 and Rs 464.60.

Mohammad Waqar Iqbal at JS Global Capital said that the market negatively reacted in the opening of the session on SBP’s MPS announcement. Expectation of hike in interest rate sent cyclical stocks in a negative direction but it is positive for the banking sector. Index failed to sustain throughout the whole session and KSE-100 Index closed down by 348 points at 46,194.

Investors have a wait and watch stance on the outcome of the upcoming MPS announcement and the coming week will be the roll-over week; hence, a cautious approach is advised.

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 97.4 points or 1.11 percent to close at 8,667.71 points with total turnover of 1.899 million shares.

BR Cement Index plunged by 193.84 points or 3.07 percent to close at 6,120.64 points with 11.480 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 98.22 points or 0.98 percent to close at 10,111.54 points with 30.055 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 5,529.31 points, down 3.34 points or 0.06 percent with 7.193 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index fell by 41.79 points of 1.08 percent to close at 3,815.74 points with 8.101 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index declined by 112.62 points or 2.49 percent to close at 4,407.67 points with 47.760 million shares.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Stock market recoils

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Treasury, opposition exchange insults

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Oil, gas sector: Liquidity crunch hurdle to investment: Tarin

US offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

MoF claims sugar prices easing out in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Chinese, Israeli presidents hold first-ever phone call

Read more stories