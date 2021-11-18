ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

3,000 Sikh pilgrims arrive at Wagah

Safdar Rasheed 18 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Over 3000 Sikh pilgrims arrived at Wagah on Wednesday from India to participate in religious and cultural rituals on the occasion of 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad welcomed the Sikh pilgrims at Wagah. He was accompanied by Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan Sardar Satonit Singh, Sardar Undergeet Singh, Additional Secretary Shrine’s Rana Shahid and other ETPB officials.

The Chairman said that arrangements for the celebrations have been finalised by the board and assured that the ETPB will provide foolproof security, transport, accommodation and other facilities to the visiting pilgrims.

Speaking on the occasion, group leader Sardar Gurmeet Singh said Sikh pilgrims have come to Pakistan with the message of love, peace, friendship and harmony.

“Pakistan is the land of Sikh Gurus and Sikhs love this land. We are always welcomed with love and it is a true example of Sikh-Muslim friendship,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi had said it issued visas to over 2,600 Indian Sikhs who planned to make a pilgrimage to Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal.

The visas were issued in line with the Pakistan government’s efforts to promote religious tourism and people-to-people interactions.

It is pertinent to mention here that every year, devotees from all over the world gather at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal to celebrate Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary. The celebrations last for more than a week, during which sacred rituals are performed at the Gurdwara and sweets and langar are offered, irrespective of religious orientation.

Sikh devotees are showered with rose petals upon their arrival at Wagah Border. Soon after their arrival, the pilgrims left for the Janum Asthan of Baba Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib.

The birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, commenced from November 18.

The main function of the festival will be held in Nankana Sahib on November 19 where the pilgrims will perform sacred rituals. After that, the devotees will leave for Punja Sahib, Hassanabdal. They will return to Lahore and will leave for their homeland.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ETPB Sikh pilgrims Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee Dr Amir Ahmad

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

3,000 Sikh pilgrims arrive at Wagah

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Treasury, opposition exchange insults

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Oil, gas sector: Liquidity crunch hurdle to investment: Tarin

US offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

MoF claims sugar prices easing out in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Chinese, Israeli presidents hold first-ever phone call

Read more stories