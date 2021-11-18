CM advises opposition to shun negativity

LAHORE: Terming the passage of laws in the joint session of parliament as a positive sign, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar advised the opposition to shun its negative attitude.

“The PTI-led government has made historic legislation in the joint session of the parliament; however, the undemocratic attitude adopted by the opposition with regard to public interest legislation was condemnable,” he said.

In a statement, the CM said the opposition designs had been frustrated and its undemocratic and unethical attitude was deplorable. Those making tall claims had fled away after their defeat as record legislation has been made in the joint session of the parliament, he added.

Welcoming the passing of the Electronic Voting Machine Bill, the CM hoped that this avant-garde step would ensure transparency in elections and no one would point a figure at the results.

Regrettably, the opposition does not want transparent elections and its opposition to the legislation was like pot calling the kettle black, he said, adding: “The EVM voting system would ensure transparency, authenticity and accuracy in the election process and it was the fundamental and democratic right of the people which PTI government had given them.”

