Roche Diabetes Care launches Accu Chek Instant

KARACHI: Roche, a pioneer in the development of blood glucose monitoring devices and a global leader for diabetes management systems and services has launched its new device Accu Chek Instant making lives of Diabetic patients simply clear.

Former Pakistani Cricketer Wasim Akram who has been the brand ambassador of Roche Diabetes Care Pakistan for over two decades, endorsing the latest device said, “It’s an innovative solution and I am very pleased that Roche has taken such a great initiative to make lives of Diabetic patients easier.

Wasim Akram checks his sugar levels 6-7 times a day and asked diabetic patients to do the same to manage their diabetes regularly. According to him, Accu Chek Instant is facilitates those who want to keep a regular check on their diabetes.

Pakistan’s first of its kind MySugr app that automatically connects with the device, enabling the wireless transfer of data from the device to the app and helps patients manage their diabetes without keeping records in paper log books.

It has a target range indicator that makes it easier to understand the blood glucose level.

