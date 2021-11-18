ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
IAEA denies its cameras had role in Iran nuclear site attack

APP 18 Nov 2021

VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog on Wednesday “categorically” denied its cameras played a part in a June attack on an Iranian nuclear facility, after Tehran said it was investigating the possibility.

In a report seen by AFP, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said its “Director General categorically rejects the idea that Agency cameras played a role in assisting any third party to launch an attack on the TESA Karaj complex.”

Iran has told the IAEA that “its ‘security and judicial authorities’ were ‘investigating whether the terrorists have used the Agency cameras to launch an attack on the complex’,” the report said, referring to a building near the city of Karaj about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the capital Tehran.

The latest report comes just days before talks are due to restart in Vienna on reviving the 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear programme.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is also scheduled to visit Iran on Monday, according to Iran’s atomic agency.

Iran has called the incident at Karaj a “sabotage” and has accused its arch-foe Israel of carrying out.

Also in the report on Wednesday, the IAEA said Iran had increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, defying commitments made under the 2015 nuclear deal.

