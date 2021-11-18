ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Oil price: Respite in sight?

BR Research 18 Nov 2021

As the Opec Plus members slowly unwind the production moving deep into the phased ramping up of oil supplies, early signs have appeared that the oil market could be well heading towards an oversupply situation. This is in sharp contrast to the sentiments on the floor just two months ago, when crude oil at$100/bbl was talked up and credible houses were calling it only “a matter of weeks”.

Over the years, particularly since the 2008 crisis, oil price prediction has been an extremely tricky business, with the likes of US EIA, IEA, Opec, Goldman Sachs and others humbled time and time again. Be that as it may, the key voices in the global oil market, Opec and the International Energy Agency have both hinted that the global oil market is finally moving towards a balance.

The overdrive stems from the fast-rising output from non-Opec members, as Opec+ continues to unwind the cuts. The demand continues to grow as well, but face headwinds as Europe sees a fresh rise in Covid cases, further fueling doubts over the growth momentum. The IEA in its latest monthly report said that the “world oil market remains tight by all measures, but a reprieve from the price rally could be on the horizon.”

The expectations of a halt to the bull rally are based around higher prices, as developing countries struggle to keep up with the demand at inflated rates, in a bid to balance the trade accounts. The market now expects as much as 1.5 million barrels per day of oil added to the global supply by the end of 2021, of which more than one-third is expected to be contributed by the USA alone.

On the other hand, Russia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are on way to add a combined 0.8 million barrels per day in the meanwhile. Both giants are expected to cross 10 million barrels a day by December, for the first time in 20 months. Opec monitoring report expects the oil market to be in oversupply position by as early as next month. This alone could put brakes on the bull rally that has headlined the commodity markets for nearly over a year.

OPEC oil market oil price Opec Plus

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Oil price: Respite in sight?

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Treasury, opposition exchange insults

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Oil, gas sector: Liquidity crunch hurdle to investment: Tarin

US offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

MoF claims sugar prices easing out in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Chinese, Israeli presidents hold first-ever phone call

Read more stories