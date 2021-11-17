Joint session: Bilawal says will not accept next elections if EVM bill is passed

The joint session of Parliament convened on Wednesday as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) government looks to legislate more than two dozen crucial bills, including the one on electoral reforms.

As many as 56 points on the agenda including bills relating to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis, and others would be presented during the joint session of the Parliament.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan presented the bill to amend the Elections Act, 2017 [The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021].

Earlier, addressing the floor, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that he had written a letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser regarding his grievances about the haste in passing the bills without a consensus. "But we received no answer from you," he said.

He further said that the government wants to bulldoze bills, saying that it spoiled the traditions of parliament.

Terming the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) ‘Evil Vicious Machine’, the opposition leader said that the elected government wants to extend its term through EVM, as they cannot go to the people.

Shehbaz told the speaker that the people will not forgive him if he allowed the bills to be bulldozed in today's session.

Govt wants to wash away blackness of the past: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his address said that the parliament will pass laws to make the electoral process clean and transparent. The minister said that the government wants to wash away the blackness of the past.

Qureshi added that the government followed all legislation procedures, adding that they had consulted opposition members, but they paid no attention.

Responding to Shehbaz’s 'Evil Vicious Machine’ statement, the minister said that EVM is not vicious but will bury all evil designs and thoughts."The PTI and its allied parties are fully united and have the majority to get the electoral reforms bill passed," he said.

'Will approach court over “one-sided" electoral reforms'

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the speaker must "respect his own chair" and "respect his own position".

Criticising the government's "one-sided" electoral reforms, Bilawal said that if the government continued in the manner it was proceeding in, then the opposition would not accept the results of the next election if the EVM bill is bulldozed.

The PPP leader said that the government should bring consensus electoral reforms after consultations with the opposition parties.

He said that they will approach the court over the government's one-sided" electoral reforms.

Passage of controversial bills: Joint sitting of parliament today

Last week, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had announced that the joint sitting scheduled for November 11, had been postponed, saying that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was again asked to get in touch with the opposition so that a bill on electoral reforms could be introduced.

"We hope that the opposition will seriously consider these crucial reforms so that we can come up with a strategy for the country's future," he said, adding that the government will not back down from poll reforms until this happens.

MQM-P to support govt on electoral reforms

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to support the government on the EVM bill. On Tuesday, a delegation of MQM-P called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest and legislations relating to the joint sitting of the Parliament.

The delegation consisting of Aminul Haq and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui discussed bills being tabled during the upcoming joint session of the Parliament.

Shehbaz Sharif, opposition parties discuss next step

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif telephoned several leaders of the opposition parties on Tuesday and discussed what to do next and how to block the government’s plans of legislation in the joint sitting.

According to sources, Shehbaz telephoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Qaumi Wattan Party (QWP) Chief Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Awami National Party (ANP) central leader Amir Haider Khan Hoti, Chief of National Party Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, Mohsin Dawar, and Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq.

The opposition leader expressed his appreciation over the united efforts of the Opposition in Parliament and thanked them for their cooperation.