ANL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.61%)
ASC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
ASL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.05%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.68%)
BYCO 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.48%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.07%)
FFBL 26.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.49%)
FNEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.96%)
GGL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.86%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.27%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.71%)
KAPCO 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.87%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.23%)
MLCF 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.64%)
NETSOL 114.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-4.77%)
PACE 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.64%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
PTC 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.03%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
SNGP 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.71%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.41%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.71%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.86%)
BR100 4,785 Decreased By ▼ -58.77 (-1.21%)
BR30 20,582 Decreased By ▼ -639.75 (-3.01%)
KSE100 46,242 Decreased By ▼ -300.54 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By ▼ -143.01 (-0.79%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chevron shuts Australian Gorgon LNG Train 1 after minor gas leak

Reuters 17 Nov 2021

MELBOURNE: Chevron Corp has shut one of three processing units, called trains, at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant off Western Australia after discovering a minor gas leak on Tuesday, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

"Train 1 was shut down due to a small gas leak," the spokesperson said, adding that it was too early to tell how long the unit would be down. "We are preparing plans for investigation and repairs."

The leak was detected on piping associated with the dehydration unit on Train 1 and the unit was shut down as a precautionary measure, he said.

Higher oil prices lift ExxonMobil, Chevron profits

Chevron is 47% owner and operator of the 15.6 million tonnes-a-year Gorgon LNG project.

Trains 2 and 3 at the plant are running, and the company is continuing to deliver LNG to customers and gas to the Western Australian, Chevron said.

Chevron's other LNG operation in Australia, the 8.9 million tonnes-a-year Wheatstone LNG plant, recently completed maintenance and has its two trains running.

Gorgon LNG is co-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Japanese utilities Osaka Gas , Tokyo Gas and JERA.

LNG Chevron

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Chevron shuts Australian Gorgon LNG Train 1 after minor gas leak

IMF facility hinges on ‘5 prior actions’: Tarin

'Find a solution,' say residents as smog blankets Pakistan's Lahore

Govt decides to pay IPPs Rs190bn as equity of Discos

Dry-docking controversy: Action suggested against SSGCL for not issuing letter to EETPL

MPC to meet ahead of schedule: 100-200bps hike in policy rate expected

Passage of controversial bills: Joint sitting of parliament today

Steel, shipping plates, scrap: FBR raises values for enhanced GST collection

Wapda to launch ‘Indus bond’ within one year: chairman

Oil falls as US gasoline stock draw raises prospect of SPR release

IHC issues notices to Rana Shamim & others

Read more stories