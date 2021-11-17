ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
PTCL receives tier-III certification of design for CDC

Recorder Report 17 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company (PTCL) has received tier-III certification of design for its Commercial Data Center (CDC) in Lahore from Uptime Institute (UI). As per the details shared by the PTCL here on Tuesday, the certification validates PTCL stringent compliance with international standards in modern data center design and management for delivery of high-quality hosting facilities to its customers.

The certification followed a rigorous assessment based on the design of mechanical and electrical components, testifying PTCL’s highest standards in performance and readiness for seamless delivery of digital facilities to commercial clientele. PTCL designed the data center to also allow maintenance of its digital infrastructure without impacting its services. PTCL’s CDC is a carrier-neutral facility that provides enhanced ease and flexibility to subscribers to use digital connectivity from multiple carriers of their choosing.

Commenting on the achievement, PTCL and Ufone Group Chief Information Officer Saad Muzaffar Waraich said “It comes as a validation of our commitment to excellence in digital services delivery to our customers. The endorsement from a reliable certification institute will not only reinforce our resolve to further enhance and modernize our digital facilities, but also highlight PTCL’s data hosting services as the most dependable and high-quality data solution for all enterprises in the country,” he added.

