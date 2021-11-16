NRL informs of gas explosion incident

A fire broke out in the underground line of National Refinery Limited (NRL) on Tuesday, which occurred due to a gas explosion over the surface, the company said.

“It is to inform that during maintenance work on sub soil Korangi Keamari pipeline in the early hours today a gas explosion occurred over the surface due to entrapped gases,” said National Refinery Limited in its notice sent to the bourse on Tuesday.

As a result of the fire, six persons suffered burn injuries, reported local media. They were shifted to the hospital, out of which the condition of three persons is said to be critical.

The fire also damaged two vehicles parked nearby.

“The incident occurred about 1.5km away from the refinery and there is no damage to the pipelines,” informed NRL, adding that there would be no operational interruption.

