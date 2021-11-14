Dozens of shops gutted as fire engulfs Karachi's Cooperative Market

A fire engulfed Karachi’s Cooperative Market in Saddar on Sunday and inflicted heavy financial losses, Aaj News reported.

Initially, four fire engines were called, but the number was increased to 10 as the flames kept spreading.

The fire department declared it a third-degree fire and sought assistance from other government agencies including Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, and the Karachi Port Trust. All fire stations across the metropolis were put on high alert.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon, who arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was reported, said it would be early to say what caused the fire to start.

Of 350 shops in the market, 35 have been completely gutted by the fire, he said, adding that the fire had been controlled and the cooling process was underway.

No loss of life was reported till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, Karachi Metropolitan City's (KMC) Fire Brigade's Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Mubeen Ahmed suspected arson behind the blaze.

“The fire did not break out in only one area of the market, but rather started in many parts at once,” Mubeen said while talking to media.