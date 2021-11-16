ANL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.05%)
ASC 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.3%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.12%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.64%)
FFBL 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.13%)
FFL 11.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
GGGL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
GGL 34.58 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
HUMNL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.22%)
KAPCO 30.32 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (6.76%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MDTL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.98%)
MLCF 36.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.43%)
NETSOL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.84%)
PACE 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.02%)
PIBTL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
PTC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.6%)
SNGP 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.2%)
TELE 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.54%)
TRG 124.89 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (2.79%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
WTL 2.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,796 Increased By ▲ 80.3 (1.7%)
BR30 20,766 Increased By ▲ 394.44 (1.94%)
KSE100 46,221 Increased By ▲ 484.82 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,966 Increased By ▲ 220 (1.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Defence stocks lead Shanghai shares lower after Biden-Xi meeting

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: Shanghai stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with defence stocks leading the losses, as markets reversed morning session's gains from upbeat signs positive signs in talks between US President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was unchanged at 4,883.32, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,521.79 points.

** US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping stressed their responsibility to the world to avoid conflict as the heads of the two top global economies gathered for hours of talks on Monday.

** Investors had expected the summit to help stabilize China-US ties by opening negotiations over the conflicting areas.

** The defence sub-index dropped 3.9% amid easing tensions between US and China in the meeting.

** Consumer staples gained 1.6%, with liquor makers surging nearly 4%. Healthcare shares went up 2.7%.

** Several Chinese food companies have increased the prices of their products since last month due to rising raw material and transportation costs.

** Haitong Securities said PPI may have already peaked and could fall in the fourth quarter, which would reduce the cost pressure for companies and bring more opportunities in the consumer sector.

** On the second trading day of the new Beijing Stock Exchange, only 7 shares of the first batch of 81 companies went up.

China stock

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Defence stocks lead Shanghai shares lower after Biden-Xi meeting

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

Fawad apologises for remarks against ECP, chief election commissioner

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

US CDC revises travel advisory for Pakistan after drop in Covid-19 cases

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Indian Hindu hardliners attack Muslim ex-minister's home

Bitcoin falls more than 4% to near $60,000

Textile group exports witness 26.55pc growth in 4 months

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

Read more stories