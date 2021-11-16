Nazim Jokhio murder case: Karachi court extends physical remand of six accused

A Karachi court has extended the physical remand of six accused, including PPP MPA Jam Awais, in Nazim Jokhio murder case, it was reported on Tuesday.

During the proceedings, the complainant's counsel told the court that the police didn’t verify the recovered clothes and mobile phone of the murder victim from his client. "The complainant, as well as his lawyers, were not present when the key evidence was recovered," the counsel said.

The complainant's lawyer pleaded the court to order the forensic test of the mobile phone of the SHO Memon Goth police station. “The SHO has been in contact with the case accused,” his counsel claimed.

Police recover clothes, cellphone of slain Nazim Jokhio

Meanwhile, the investigation officer told the court that the burnt cell phone and recovered clothes of the victim have been sent for forensic test.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted the police request for remand. The accused will now be produced in court on November 18.

Police recover victim's cellphone, clothes

Two days ago, the Karachi police recovered the clothes and mobile phone of slain Nazim Jokhio from a well near PPP MPA's house.

The police stated that the investigation team visited the crime scene with Afzal Jokhio.

The police said that the investigation team took help of mobile data to probe the brutal murder case. The investigators traced the mobile phone location of Afzal Jokhio, Niaz, Jam Abdul Karim in Jam Goth.

The audio and video of the slain Nazim Jokhio will be used as prime evidence in his murder case.

Three suspects nabbed

Last week, the police arrested three more suspects in the high-profile murder case.

Police officials said that the men identified as Razaq, Jamal and Wahid have been taken into custody and shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

They added that the accused have been nabbed in light of the statements of the suspects who are already in police custody. They mentioned that a digital video recorder (DVR) installed at the farmhouse of main accused, PPP MPA Jam Awais, was also recovered following information provided by them.

Court extends physical remand

Earlier, the court extended the physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais in Nazim Jokhio murder case.

The police produced Jam Awais in Malir court under strict security. During the proceedings, the investigation officer told the court that the two accused involved in the case are still at large. Therefore, the police require more time to conduct an investigation in the case, he stated.

The court accepted the police request and extended the physical remand of the accused for three more days. The court also ordered the police to submit its progress report in the next hearing of the case.

PPP lawmaker surrenders

Last week, the PPP lawmaker, who was booked for his alleged involvement in the murder case, surrendered to police at the Memon Goth police station.

The surrender came after PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto contacted the bereaved family and assured them of the arrest of all those behind the alleged murder.

Case registered

On October 4, the police registered a case against Jam Awais and his accomplices for their alleged involvement in a murder case.

The police said that Nazim Jokhio was killed for stopping a group of foreigners from illegally hunting the Houbara bustard in the area and making their video as evidence.

Sindh PA: Opposition criticises PPP over murders of Jokhio, Sial

The victim’s family had lodged an FIR against MPA Awais and his accomplices at the Memon Goth police station. Earlier, two suspects, identified as Haider and Ameer Ali, were arrested in connection with the murder.

Victim's family protest

The victim's family staged a protest against the murder on the National Highway on November 4. They blocked the highway by placing the victim’s body, suspending all kinds of vehicular movement.

The protesters demanded that those behind Jokhio’s murder be brought to justice.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the murder and ordered the police to arrest the culprits and provide justice to the victim's family.