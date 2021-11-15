President, Balochistan CM discuss political situation

President Arif Alvi met on Monday Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha at Governor House in Quetta.

Important political and administrative matters, including issues of mutual interest, were discussed during the meeting, a statement by the Government of Balochistan said. The president was also briefed about the law and order situation and ongoing development projects in the province.

Earlier, the president arrived in Quetta on a two-day visit accompanied by First lady Samina Arif Alvi. The president will attend various functions regarding women empowerment and awareness about breast cancer.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his concern over the slow pace of development projects in Balochistan, saying that he will personally hold review committee meetings every month to remove impediments in the completion of the projects.

The PM voiced his concerns when he was informed that only one meeting of the apex committee was held in a year. He emphasised on holding meetings of the apex committee every month, while that of the executive committee every fortnight to speed up 200 development projects worth 655 billion rupees.

He said that the issues of Balochistan are different from rest of the country as its population is scattered. Due to long distances, we have to find out-of-the-box solutions for the province, the PM Office (PMO) quoted the PM as saying.