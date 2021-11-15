ANL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.11%)
ASC 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
BYCO 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
FCCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
FFBL 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
FFL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
FNEL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.7%)
GGL 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.53%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
KAPCO 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.41%)
MDTL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.2%)
MLCF 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 112.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
PACE 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (11.23%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
POWER 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.9%)
PTC 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
SNGP 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
TRG 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.5%)
UNITY 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5.18%)
WTL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.14%)
BR100 4,720 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-0.14%)
BR30 20,444 Decreased By ▼ -218.68 (-1.06%)
KSE100 45,663 Decreased By ▼ -86.49 (-0.19%)
KSE30 17,723 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban launch operation against IS in southern Afghanistan

AFP 15 Nov 2021

KANDAHAR: The Taliban have launched a crackdown on suspected Islamic State hideouts in southern Afghanistan, officials said Monday, following an increase in bloody attacks by the group in recent weeks.

The operation against Islamic State-Khorasan started around midnight in at least four districts of Kandahar province and continued through Monday morning, Taliban provincial police chief Abdul Ghafar Mohammadi told AFP.

"So far, four Daesh (IS) fighters have been killed and ten arrested... one of them blew himself up inside a house," he said.

A member of the Taliban intelligence agency who declined to be named told AFP at least three civilians were killed in the operation.

Local media quoted a Taliban official as saying there had also been a blast in a western suburb of Kabul Monday morning with no casualties.

In the three months since the Taliban came to power, IS-K has been active in Jalalabad, Kunduz, Kandahar and Kabul.

Last month the group claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on a Shia mosque in Kandahar that killed at least 60 people and injured scores more.

Suicide bomber kills at least 55 at mosque in Afghanistan

That attack came a week after another deadly mosque blast claimed by IS-K in northern Kunduz province killed more than 60 people.

The group on Sunday claimed responsibility for a bomb that destroyed a minibus in Kabul at the weekend killing a well-known local journalist and up to two others.

IS-K boasted it had killed or injured "20 Shiite apostates" in the incident.

Earlier this month IS-K fighters raided the city's National Military Hospital, killing at least 19 people and injuring more than 50 others.

The group has also claimed several attacks in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province and a hotbed of IS-K activity.

Afghanistan Taliban Islamic State Islamic State Khorasan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban launch operation against IS in southern Afghanistan

Former CJP Saqib Nisar rubbishes allegations by ex-GB judge

Tarin sees ‘speculation’ behind PKR slide

Import of urea: ministry for exemption from PPRA rules

SEP losing interest in KE?

Pakistan's Abhi raises funds at $40-million valuation

Oil prices slide as supply boost, weaker demand fears weigh

Two RLNG-fired plants: Debt re-capitalization, refinancing likely thru local banks

Workers’ remittances cross $10bn mark in 4 months

SHC grants Sharjeel Memon permission to travel abroad

British police arrest three men after deadly car blast

Read more stories