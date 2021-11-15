ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.41%)
ASC 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
ASL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.67%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 7.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
FFBL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
FFL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
GGGL 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
GGL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.87%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 20.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
KAPCO 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.41%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
NETSOL 113.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.35%)
PACE 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.69%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
POWER 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 18.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TRG 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
UNITY 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.84%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.71%)
BR100 4,728 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.03%)
BR30 20,563 Decreased By ▼ -99.3 (-0.48%)
KSE100 45,765 Increased By ▲ 15.38 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,745 Increased By ▲ 19.19 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Gold retreats as cautious investors eye cenbanks' next move

Reuters 15 Nov 2021

Gold prices eased on Monday, slipping from a more than five-month peak hit in the previous session, as cautious investors assessed if rising inflation would prompt a more aggressive response by central banks.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,858.73 per ounce by 0444 GMT, while U.S. gold futures dropped 0.5% to $1,859.30.

"Until it breaks above $1,875-$1,880, gold should be capped by a stronger dollar, higher short-term U.S. Treasury yields and a possible move higher in longer-term yields if the Fed starts to hint they're going to raise rates sooner," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

The dollar index edged 0.1% lower but wasn't far off a 16-month high hit on Friday. A stronger dollar tends to weigh on bullion as it increases the metal's cost to buyers holding other currencies.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Sunday he expected higher inflation over the next few months but warned that the U.S. central bank should not overreact to elevated inflation as it is likely to be temporary.

His remarks echoed comments from two European Central Bank policymakers on Friday that suggested the ECB should not withdraw stimulus too quickly despite inflation likely falling slower than previously thought.

Gold hits 2-week low as edgy investors brace for Fed decision

"Inflation numbers have provided a boost to gold. However, prices could trend lower towards $1,700 over the course of 2022 as rising inflation will likely mean that central banks speed up the pace of monetary tightening," said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING.

Interest rate hikes tend to reduce non-interest bearing gold's appeal as it raises the metal's opportunity cost.

Market participants await Tuesday's U.S. retail sales data for signs that higher inflation could weigh on consumption after consumer sentiment hit its lowest in a decade.

Spot silver fell 1.3% to $24.97 per ounce. Platinum fell 1.2% to $1,069.54 and palladium was down 1.2% to $2,084.50.

Gold Gold Prices

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Gold retreats as cautious investors eye cenbanks' next move

UN climate deal clinched after late drama over coal

Tarin sees ‘speculation’ behind PKR slide

Import of urea: ministry for exemption from PPRA rules

Appointment of CEC, ECP members: Opposition wants Fawad, Swati out of panel

SEP losing interest in KE?

Two RLNG-fired plants: Debt re-capitalization, refinancing likely thru local banks

Workers’ remittances cross $10bn mark in 4 months

Russia starts missile supplies to India despite US sanctions risk

12 to 15 years: NCOC defers Covid-19 vaccination for children

Airbus takes order for 255 A321s at Dubai Airshow

Read more stories