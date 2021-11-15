‘Failed’ opposition poses no threat to PTI govt: Buzdar

LAHORE: The Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Multan on Sunday and participated in different ceremonies including the inauguration of a national campaign of vaccinating children for preventing Measles and Rubella, laying the foundation stone of upgradation project of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed shrine in Kot Mithan as well as meeting with the leaders of PTI.

In the first leg of his visit, the chief minister reached Kot Mithan and visited the Shrine of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed. He laid a flower wreath on the shrine and offered Fateha. Usman Buzdar prayed for the solidarity of the country and the nation.

Later, PTI MNA Sardar Nasrullah Draishak, MPAs and party office bearers called on Punjab Chief Minister in Rajanpur. The CM said that the government believes in composite development and an equitable development package of Rs. 360 billion has been allocated for each district.

He said there is no threat to the government from a failed opposition. Under the leadership of PM Imran Khan the government will complete its tenure. He directed that elected representatives should keep a close liaison with the public and left no stone unturned to resolve the peoples’ problems.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari, Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Draishak, Advisor Hanif Potafi, MPA Sardar Owais Dareshk, MPA Khurram Leghari, PTI official Sardar Ali Raza Dareshk and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Moreover, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the Walima reception of the son of Chairman Punjab Land Record Authority MPA Sardar Ahmed Draishak in Rajanpur. The Chief Minister congratulated Sardar Ahmed Ali Draishak on his son’s wedding and expressed best wishes for the newlywed couple. Sardar Ahmad Ali Draishak thanked the Chief Minister for attending the ceremony.

Minister of State Zartaj Gul, MNA Sardar Nasrullah Draishak, Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Ali Draishak, Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Khan Mazari, Health Advisor Muhammad Hanif Patafi, MPA Sardar Amanullah Draishak, Senator Mir Sarfraz Bugti from Baluchistan and other notables were also present on the occasion.

The CM also visited DHQ Hospital Muzaffargarh and inaugurated a campaign to prevent children from measles and rubella. He said the national campaign against measles and rubella would be continue from 15 to 27 November. More than 35,000 teams will go door to door in all the union councils of Punjab to vaccinate children against measles and rubella. He said that more than 1.5 million staff is taking part in this campaign adding that children from 9 months to less than 15 year will be administered vaccine during the campaign.

After Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh, the CM reached Multan and went to the residence of Advisor Javaid Akhter Ansari and condoled with him over the sad demise of his brother Haji Ameen Ansari.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021