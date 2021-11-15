SSGC refutes reports

ISLAMABAD: Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) on Sunday refuted reports circulating on social media that it has issued a schedule for the provision of gas amid an expected shortage in Pakistan in the winter months.

Referring to a picture circulating on social media, the SSGC clarified that the information being attributed to SSGC is “fake news”.

“A post is being shared on social media listing down a ‘Gas Schedule’ and attributing the information to SSGC. Please note this is fake news and SSGC has nothing to do with it. If there is any curtailment announcement, it will be from the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division),” read the SSGC statement.

In the post SSGC referred to, it was claimed that the gas company has announced a timetable for gas load shedding, according to which gas will be supplied to domestic consumers thrice a day.

