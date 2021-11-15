ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
FAPUASA urges Punjab govt to resolve issue of disparity allowance

Recorder Report 15 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association on Saturday demanded that government of Punjab should solve the issue of the disparity allowance without further delay.

In a statement FAPUASA Punjab Chapter President Dr Abdul Sattar Malik and General Secretary Dr Ahtisham Ali calls for the issuance of the final notification but now it seems that the government has made this allowance conditional and linked it with the financial health of the universities.

They warned that if the government took such a step, the teachers of all the universities of the Punjab province will go on strike. They demanded that government will ensure that public sector universities of the Punjab should grant the disparity reduction and special allowance to their employees without any discrimination, after approval of competent forums and authorities.

An emergent online meeting of the Executive Council of FAPUASA Punjab Chapter was held which was attended by elected representatives of the universities of the Punjab province.

FAPUASA Punjab Chapter President Dr Abdul Sattar Malik and General Secretary Dr Ahtisham Ali stated that earlier on August 26, 2021, FAPUASA Punjab Chapter had postponed the call for a sit-in in protest of the Punjab Government policies, after the assurance by the highest level bureaucrats of the Punjab government that public sector universities of the province will grant the disparity reduction/ special allowance to their employees without any discrimination. They were of the view that minutes of various meetings held in this regard were also released by FAPUASA Punjab.

The Executive Council of FAPUASA Punjab Chapter warned that if the Punjab government went against her commitments, the universities’ teachers and employees have the right to go to any length for the protection of their legitimate rights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FAPUASA urges Punjab govt to resolve issue of disparity allowance

