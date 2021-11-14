ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
Pakistan

KP CM inaugurates Rs5.5bn gasification scheme at Karak

Recorder Report 14 Nov 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday inaugurated the second phase of the gasification of various villages of district Karak.

The said project will cost Rs5.5 billion. The Chief Minister was on one-day visit to district Karak where he inaugurated a number of developmental projects and addressed a public gathering.

He also performed the ground breaking of gravity water supply scheme in order to ensure the provision of clean drinking water supply to Karak city. The project will be completed at Rs730 million.

Similarly, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of 9km long bypass road, black topping of 5km road and four different projects of water supply. These projects will be completed at Rs2.8 billion, Rs110 million and Rs440 million respectively.

Addressing a public gathering at Takht-e-Nasrati, the Chief Minister announced establishment of a Degree College in Takht-e-Nasrati and several other development projects for the area.

He said that the provincial government was planning development projects to bring backward districts of the province at par with developed ones adding that uplift projects worth Rs42 billion were underway in the district Karak in different sectors which on completion would bring a positive change in the lives of people.

He further said that the provincial government was fully aware of problems of the southern districts and it was going all out to address all those problems on priority basis.

He added that a project worth Rs570 million had been approved for the revamping of district headquarters hospital Karak. Besides, Karak Area Development Project had been initiated for the uplift of district. Rs600 million had been earmarked in current budget for different projects in two constituencies of the district.

Mahmood Khan said that in the past, rulers did nothing for the development of the district adding that despite the production of natural gas from the area local people were deprived of the gas facility. He further said that his government would ensure provision of gas facility to each household of the gas producing districts.

Touching upon the proposed Peshawar-D I Khan Motorway project, he said that the Motorway project would usher in a new era of development in the south belt and in future it would become a western route of the CPEC.

Mahmood Khan talking about other projects in the south belt said that the provincial government was planning to bring thousands of barren land under cultivation and for this purpose the government was working on Gomal Zam Dam, CRBC and Tank Zam Dam. He said that CRBC project would be executed as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister said that the government was striving hard to prevent the people from negative impact of recent wave of inflation.

He added that one of the reasons of inflation was flawed economic policies of the past rulers and no planning was made for future requirements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mahmood Khan CPEC Water Supply developmental projects

