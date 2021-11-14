LHC to take up petitions of PTI candidates for NA-133 tomorrow

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court would take up petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's candidates for by-poll in NA-133, Lahore, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife challenging rejection of their nomination papers by election tribunal, on November 15 (Monday).

Previously, Justice Shahid Waheed heading a division bench of the LHC had rescued himself from the petitions and referred the same to the Chief Justice for their disposal by any other appropriate bench.

The Chief Justice, therefore, constituted the bench again comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan and Justice Faisal Zaman Khan. The Returning Officer (RO) had rejected the nomination papers of the petitioners as their proposer was not a registered voter of the same constituency as required under Election Act 2017.

They challenged the decision before the election tribunal, which upheld the decision of the RO. They, therefore, approached the LHC against the decision of the election tribunal. The constituency had fallen vacant due to the death of PML-N Lahore President and MNA Pervez Malik.

