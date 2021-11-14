ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC to take up petitions of PTI candidates for NA-133 tomorrow

Recorder Report 14 Nov 2021

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court would take up petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's candidates for by-poll in NA-133, Lahore, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife challenging rejection of their nomination papers by election tribunal, on November 15 (Monday).

Previously, Justice Shahid Waheed heading a division bench of the LHC had rescued himself from the petitions and referred the same to the Chief Justice for their disposal by any other appropriate bench.

The Chief Justice, therefore, constituted the bench again comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan and Justice Faisal Zaman Khan. The Returning Officer (RO) had rejected the nomination papers of the petitioners as their proposer was not a registered voter of the same constituency as required under Election Act 2017.

They challenged the decision before the election tribunal, which upheld the decision of the RO. They, therefore, approached the LHC against the decision of the election tribunal. The constituency had fallen vacant due to the death of PML-N Lahore President and MNA Pervez Malik.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Waheed NA 133 Faisal Zaman Khan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

LHC to take up petitions of PTI candidates for NA-133 tomorrow

SBP enhances banks' CRR to 6pc

Delay in setting up of merchant LNG terminals: Ogra identifies certain bottlenecks

Steel firm booked for 'illegally' removing goods from warehouse

Disaffection by allies, electoral reforms: Stiff opposition leaves beleaguered PM with 3 options

SC registrar raises objections on Siraj Durrani's bail plea

NTDC: Azaz forced to resign?

Performance info: SECP directs insurance cos to submit annual statements

Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit tomorrow

Registration of social media cos begins under new rules

Journalist killed as minibus hit by bomb in Kabul

Read more stories