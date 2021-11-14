NTDC signs contract on procurement of Disc Insulator, hardware string

LAHORE: National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) will procure disc insulator and hardware string worth Euro 10,800,393 for 500kV SECL (Thar Block-I) to Matiari Double Circuit transmission line for evacuation of power from 1320 MW SECL Coal Power Plant.

The signing ceremony held at a local hotel where Deputy Managing Director (DMD) NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub and representatives of M/s Sediver SAS, France inked the contract. The ceremony was attended by the high ranked officers on both sides and French experts. DMD Engr Muhmmad Ayub said quality of hardware and insulators is one of the critical factors in tripping of transmission lines.

