Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: One must guard against arrogance

"I am so at peace." "You are the only one today - the country was on a cricket high for two weeks or so and with ...
Anjum Ibrahim 13 Nov 2021

"I am so at peace."

"You are the only one today - the country was on a cricket high for two weeks or so and with our defeat against Australia we are all plunged into depression and in great need of another fix."

"You know one must guard against arrogance, and as our team won five straight matches the entire country was infected with the virus of arrogance and here I quote a proverb which states those whom the gods wish to destroy, they first make arrogant and..."

"Hey, that is not only a proverb that violates all monotheist religions, with its reference to gods, and for your information the original proverb uses the word mad rather than the word arrogant."

"My purpose was not to be insensitive to monotheist religions but to show how old this proverb is, reflective of human nature, which incidentally has not changed even though our concepts have changed over the millennia and..."

"Oh dear God no!"

"Sorry?"

"That's what I was actually referring to when I said I am so at peace. Since the lunch that The Khan gave to those dratted parliamentarians where he as per his usual practice pontificated on why the Opposition is opposed to the Khan version of the election reform bill and..."

"Ha ha, that's true not realizing that he didn't have the votes from those invited to lunch."

"Indeed and for your information he hasn't pontificated since then so what do you reckon - the glass is half full or half empty?"

"Whatever the state of the emptiness or not of the glass I do know that there is an entire line of darbaris (courtiers) jostling for position to fill it for him if he so desires and..."

"Fill it with what? Water?"

"Whatever he desires but they cannot fill it with the same-o, same-o that The Khan wants."

"Wants or needs?"

"Hmmm, he is too proud to grovel."

"That doesn't answer my question?"

"I think it does."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

opposition parties Imran Khan election reform bill

